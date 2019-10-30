John Galliano's Margiela contract renewed

John Galliano will be continuing on as designer of Maison Margiela. His contract has been renewed by OTB, the holding company for the brand, reflecting the designer's ability to boost sales. Since the designer took the helm in 2014, sales have doubled as he shifted the focus toward accessories, which now account for 60 percent of the business.

“I believed John was the only person who could take this house five years ago, and I am even more convinced of this today,” OTB chairman Renzo Rosso said in a statement. “John’s undisputed talent is only matched by his understanding of today’s generations, their way of thinking, their struggles, their dreams. And he is doing exactly what this maison always did at its best – disrupt, innovate and inspire.”

While the duration of Galliano's contract is not known, the rumors that he could be leaving elsewhere have been squashed. Word in the industry was that he could possibly go to Fendi after the unfortunate passing of Karl Lagerfeld. For now, we have many more seasons of Galliano's Margiela to look forward too.