John Lewis and Partners creates director of services role

John Lewis and Partners has promoted Sean Allam to the newly created role of director of services, as the retailer looks to “strength its point of difference” and grow its services in areas “where trust matters and where customers value it most”.

Paula Nickolds, managing director of John Lewis said in a press release: “We are committed to winning and maintaining our customers’ trust, and we are being very careful in how we approach our plans to expand our brand beyond our shops and online.

“Sean brings extensive knowledge of our business and substantial experience working collaboratively with teams across the division, and I am confident Sean will lead an exciting transformation of this area.”

John Lewis’s strategy will see the company extending and growing services across finance, home assurance and home improvements, which will all fall under Allam’s directorate as he will be responsible for product services, financial services, hospitality, business to business and international development.

Allam, who joined the John Lewis Partnership in January 2008 and is currently director, commercial operations, as well as being chairman of the John Lewis Foundation since 2014, will take up his new role on October 1 and will report to Nickolds.

Commenting on his new role, Allam added: “Our expansion into services presents a significant opportunity to grow our business and by focusing on the areas where we know we can add the most value, I believe we are well-placed to succeed.

“We have already made great progress, for example with the acquisition of Opun and the roll out of our Home Solutions Service to more areas, including the whole of London. I am looking forward to taking up my new role and continuing to work with my colleagues on strengthening and growing this integral part of our business.”