John Lewis appoints Michael Herlihy as Partnership Secretary

The John Lewis Partnership has announced the appointment of Michael Herlihy as Partnership Secretary who the company said, joins the business on April 16, 2018. This, the company added, follows the departure of Keith Hubber, who left in January after three years at the Partnership.

Commenting on Herlihy’s appointment, Sir Charlie Mayfield, Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said in a media release: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Herlihy as Partnership Secretary. This new title reflects the responsibilities Michael will take on for the duties previously carried out by Keith Hubber in the role of general counsel, leading both the legal directorate and company secretariat.”

Joining the company from Smiths Group where Herlihy was General Counsel for 10 years, he has previously spent twenty six years in a variety of roles at Imperial Chemical Industries PLC including group taxation controller, general counsel and executive vice president, mergers & acquisitions. He has also held a variety of non-executive roles including that of senior independent director and formerly chair of the remuneration committee) at Imperial Brands plc.

“I am excited to be joining the Partnership. Having admired its brands and values for many years, it is a privilege to be invited to build on the good work already done by Keith Hubber and his team and to support the chairman, partnership board and executive team in the next phase of the Partnership's development,” added Herlihy.

Picture:John Lewis website