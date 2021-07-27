John Lewis appoints new trading director

By Huw Hughes 35 minutes ago

John Lewis has reportedly appointed Kathleen Mitchell as its new trading director, effective mid-September. Mitchell will focus on reinvigorating the department store chain and leading its strategy across home, fashion, beauty, and electricals both in-store and online as part of the retailer’s broader transformation strategy, Retail Week reports. She joins from Accessorize where she has been managing director since October 2020. Earlier in her career, she spent time as managing director at Stella & Dot Global and held management roles at L'Oreal.