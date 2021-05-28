John Lewis appoints three senior hires amid digital-first revamp

John Lewis has appointed three new senior hires as it pushes forward with its five-year digital-first strategy announced last year amid the pandemic.

Steve Masterton has been named the new director of online trade, Stephen Spencer as director of Store of the Future, and Rosie Hanley as head of brand and marketing.

These newest hires come after the British retail announced a drastic digital-first transformation strategy last year, with an aim to become a 60-70 percent online retailer by 2025.

The three new hires

In his role as director of online trade, which begins this week, Masterton, who joins from Dunelm where he was digital director, will be responsible for ensuring the growth of the company’s online business across all categories and services. John Lewis said it is investing 50 million pounds in its website this year.

Meanwhile, as director of Store of the Future, Spencer will play a key role in the company’s strategy to rebalance its store estate by opening new, more local stores, and modernising existing ones. The company earlier this year announced it would not reopen eight of its 42 stores after lockdown in the UK as part of this plan. Spencer, who begins his new role in July, joins from Lululemon where he is director of real estate, store development and strategic sales.

Finally, as head of brand and marketing, Hanley will be responsible for leading the brand strategy for John Lewis and will also work across marketing, trading and supply chain. Hanley will also begin her new role in July and joins from eBay where she is head of brand marketing.

Pippa Wicks, partner and executive director for John Lewis, welcomed the three new hires, who she said will play “critical” leadership roles in the company’s turnaround strategy.