John Lewis hires a new Trading Director

John Lewis has announced the appointment of Simon Coble to the role of Trading Director, who will join the position on January 15, 2018. The company said, Coble will join the John Lewis management board (JLMB), reporting to Managing Director Paula Nickolds and will take on the leadership of the trading team, including responsibility for the company’s buying and merchandising teams.

Commenting on Colble’s appointment, Nickolds, said in a media statement: “It is an important appointment for us as we continue to reinvent John Lewis and put the customer at the heart of everything we do from the design of our truly unique own brand ranges to the experiences we offer our customers that they cannot get anywhere else. We look forward to welcoming him to the team.”

Coble to join John Lewis, Ed Connolly promoted to a new role

Coble joins from The Body Shop, where he was managing director UK, extending his responsibilities to Europe and North America since the end of 2016. He is currently zone managing director for Europe and part of The Body Shop board. Prior to this, he was chief executive at Uniqlo for five years and spent 13 years with Arcadia working across a number of brands.

“John Lewis is such a special brand and I am looking forward to being part of the team that helps shape its future commercial success in the competitive conditions currently facing modern retailing,” added Coble.

The company added that Ed Connolly, who has been leading the trading function, on an interim basis, will take up a newly created role of Director, partnership strategy reporting to Patrick Lewis, Group Finance Director. In this new role, Connolly will be responsible for shaping and developing the long-term direction and sustainability of the Partnership, working directly with the executive team.

Prior to this, the company said, Connolly was buying director, fashion for three years where he led the transformation of John Lewis own brand ranges including launching modern rarity and AND/OR.

Nickolds further added saying: “I would like to thank Ed for his outstanding contribution during his time leading the trading team, especially in the run up to our peak trading period and I wish him all the best in his new role.”

Picture:John Lewis media centre