John Lewis hires Dom McBrien to head digital and omnichannel strategy

John Lewis has appointed Dom McBrien as its new chief digital & omnichannel officer. The company announced that this appointment will strengthen its leadership and is a crucial part of its digital transformation and omnichannel goals. McBrien will also join the John Lewis management board.

McBrien brings over 20 years of digital transformation experience to the role. He most recently served as CEO of Body&Fit and global president for direct to consumer at Glanbia Performance Nutrition. His experience also includes work at retailers such as Arcadia, New Look, M&S, The White Company, and Microsoft. McBrien will report to Peter Ruis, the managing director of John Lewis.

Ruis stated that McBrien's extensive experience and proven track record will be "invaluable" as the company continues to advance its digital leadership and omnichannel ambitions.

McBrien added that he is excited by the opportunity to contribute to a brand with a "rich heritage and a clear ambition to be the UK's most trusted omnichannel retailer".

He is set to begin his new role on October 1.