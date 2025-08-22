John Lewis marketing channel director to exit

Andreas Nicolaides, John Lewis’ director of marketing channels, is stepping down from the British retailer nearly two years on from his initial appointment.

Nicolaides had joined the company in October 2023, first taking on the role of head of customer planning and channels. In his most recent position, he was responsible for driving trade and customer outcomes via areas such as media planning, marketing channels and category management.

Nicolaides confirmed his departure in a post on LinkedIn, where he revealed he would be moving on in September. In the post, he said: “It’s been a real privilege to work with such talented, passionate people and to be part of a brand I love. I’ve learned a huge amount and I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved.”

Where Nicolaides will be heading next is yet to be announced, however, he concluded: “Exciting things ahead, more to come soon…”

Nicolaides joined John Lewis from N Brown Group after serving as group marketing director and later general manager of the Simply Be brand. He came to John Lewis during the early days of the retailer’s turnaround, a strategy that is currently ongoing and had, at the time, been extended, with a goal to reach 400 million pounds in profit by 2025.

In the present day, while efforts are paying off in some places, John Lewis missed its reported internal target of 150 million pounds in the beginning of 2025, posting a 97 million pound profit in its place. The company has since doubled down on its fashion and beauty offering, most recently revealing a multi-million pound investment in its beauty halls and the addition of 100 new fashion brands to its stores.