John Lewis names Paul Jones as head of brand

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP), which owns and operates department store John Lewis and supermarket Waitrose, has appointed former Tesco executive Paul Jones as head of brand and store experience.

In a statement, JLP said that Jones, who was with Tesco for 12 years, most recently as head of brand, store design, will be in charge of developing the “next evolution” of John Lewis department stores.

Jones will start his new role on January 8, 2024, and will report to pan-partnership customer director Charlotte Lock.

He will be tasked with developing the customer strategy of both John Lewis and the John Lewis Partnership brands and setting the strategic direction for future brand propositions, innovation and layouts in the department store's 34 shop estate.

In addition, Jones will also be charged with combining “the best” products and services to create experiences that “engage and excite” the group’s customers, with a particular focus on Christmas.

Commenting on his new role, Jones said: “This is an genuinely exciting opportunity to work with a talented, creative team and evolve the brand’s much-loved stores to give customers an inspiring retail experience that offers them even more of what they enjoy when visiting us.”

Lock added: “Our stores are where outstanding service, stand-out experiences and brilliant products come to life. Paul’s appointment underlines the role they continue to play within our omnichannel strategy - and more crucially their importance to our customers.

“Paul brings invaluable experience and will further energise our ambition to make every shopping experience fun, easy and rewarding for our customers.”

In September, the retailer said in its interim results that its turnaround strategy had improved John Lewis shop sales by 2 percent, driven by increased footfall and the introduction of services such as personal styling appointments (up 27 percent), beauty services (up 23 percent) and nursery consultations (up 17 percent). The retailer has also been testing a series of new concepts and services in some stores, including John Lewis Horsham, which was transformed into a one-stop destination for fashion.

However, it did add that to reach its planned 400-million-pound profit it will take an additional two years longer due to inflationary pressures and will come to fruition in 2027/28.