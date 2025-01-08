John Lewis Partnership customer director exits business
Charlotte Lock, chief customer director at John Lewis Partnership, has confirmed she has left the British retail group for an undisclosed role, which she describes as a “personal passion”.
Lock joined the retailer in March 2022 as its first pan-partnership customer director, where she was responsible for delivering a customer strategy, brand marketing, digital product and store development across both John Lewis and Waitrose.
In a post on LinkedIn, Lock announced she was leaving the role “after three intense, rewarding and super-fun years”.
Lock added: “I want to thank the talented JLP Customer team, fellow partners (past and present) and agencies for your friendship and support over the years. It’s been a privilege and I’m so proud of all we have achieved together.”