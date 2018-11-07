John Lewis Partnership’s chairman to step down in 2020

The John Lewis Partnership has announced that the company has begun the search for a successor to Sir Charlie Mayfield, who will step down as the Partnership’s fifth Chairman in its nearly 100 year history during 2020. The company added that the new Chairman will be announced in the second half of 2019.

Commenting on his decision, Sir Charlie Mayfield, Partner & Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said in a statement: 'Although my departure is still a considerable way off, the appointment of my successor is a key responsibility. It is for this reason I have decided to lay out the timetable now to enable an open and thorough process to select the next chairman of the Partnership.”

The company further said that the process for selecting a new chairman will be overseen by a nominations committee, comprising of two elected directors, two independent non-executive directors and the chairman. The Committee is chaired by Keith Williams, the Deputy Chairman, and supported by independent recruitment consultants, who will be considering both internal and external candidates.