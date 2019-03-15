John Lyttle takes over CEO's role at Boohoo

Boohoo Group Plc has confirmd that John Lyttle has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer with effect from today. Lyttle joins Boohoo following an eight year tenure as chief operating officer of Primark Stores Limited, a division of Associated British Foods plc. Boohoo had announced CEO transition and Lyttle’s appointment to the role in September 2018.

The company added that his appointment is a key constituent of the group's strategy in positioning for its next stage of its growth, and coincides with Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, previously both joint chief executives, assuming the roles of Group Executive Chairman and Group Co-Founder and Executive Director respectively.

Additionally, the company said, Peter Williams has stepped down from his role as non-executive chairman with effect from today and that the search process to recruit two new independent non-executive directors is progressing well.