John Targon resigns as creative contemporary director of Marc Jacobs

Just after three months into the position, John Targon, creative contemporary director at Marc Jacobs has decided to call it quits.

Confirming the development, spokesperson from LVMH Group, owner of the brand, told FashionUnited: “John Targon is a talented designer and we appreciate the work he has done here. Ultimately working together did not make sense for the brand and we wish him the best.”

The Baja East label co-founder had joined Marc Jacobs on February 2, 2018, reporting into the company’s CEO, Eric Marechalle. Targon co-founded Baja East with Scott Studenberg and has earlier served the director of wholesale for menswear at Burberry, followed by Céline and Prada.

According to a Fashion Network report, Marc Jacobs has been struggling to revive brand sales since 2015, after the parent company merged it successful Marc by Marc Jacobs with the main line and roped in current CEO Marechalle from Kenzo aiming to reposition the label. The company also dropped its men’s line in last year and dropped its license agreement with Staff International SpA. Marc Jacobs also pulled shutters on number of outlets with its last London store in Mayfair closing in January. Other store locations in Europe are set to shut operations this year, which management has termed as a part of a larger restructuring of the brand.

