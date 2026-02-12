Johnnie-O Names promotes Matt Ferrer to president

American premium lifestyle brand Johnnie-O has promoted Matt Ferrer to the role of president to oversee the commercial side of the business.

Ferrer, who has been with the lifestyle brand for more than 10 years, began his career as business development manager and progressed through roles, including director of business development, vice president of sales and senior vice president of sales, most recently overseeing all wholesale channels.

In a statement, Johnnie-O said Ferrer has played a “central role” in Johnnie-O’s expansion across wholesale, retail and licensed businesses, and his new role as president will see him overseeing the commercial side of the business, including brand, marketing, product and sales across the wholesale, retail and e-commerce channels.

John O’Donnell, founder of Johnnie-O, said: “Matt has been instrumental in driving the commercial growth of Johnnie-O.

“You can see it in the business, but you also see it in the people around him. He has built a strong team in Raleigh and created a culture rooted in trust and collaboration, which matters just as much as the numbers. I’m excited to see where he takes the brand next.”

Ferrer will continue to report to Dave Gatto, chief executive officer at Johnnie-O.

Commenting on his promotion, Ferrer added: “I’ve had the opportunity to grow alongside this brand for the past 10 years, and I’m grateful for the trust that has been placed in me.

“What has always set Johnnie-O apart is our people and our consistency. We know who we are, and that shows up in our product, our partnerships and how we work together. I’m excited for the opportunity to help take the brand even further.”