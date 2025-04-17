Jonathan Anderson to oversee next Dior Menswear show

Paris - Designer Jonathan Anderson will direct Christian Dior's next men's show, scheduled for June, Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury giant LVMH, announced Thursday at the group's shareholders' meeting.

Jonathan Anderson arrives at Dior

"I can tell you that the next Christian Dior men's show, which will take place in June, will be designed by Jonathan Anderson," said Bernard Arnault, when asked about the name of the successor to Kim Jones, former creative director of Dior Homme.

Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson left Loewe, also owned by LVMH, in mid-March. The classic Spanish brand he revitalised during his 11 years at the helm, making it a favourite with celebrities.

For months, the name of this discreet 40-year-old had been constantly being floated as a candidate to take the reins at Dior. Kim Jones's departure in January had rekindled speculation. According to the trade press, LVMH was even considering entrusting Jonathan Anderson with Dior's men's and women's collections.

Despite rumours, the departure of Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of women's collections since 2016, is not currently on the agenda. Born in 1984 in Northern Ireland, Jonathan Anderson initially dreamed of becoming an actor and went to the US at 18 to enroll in drama school. From this passion, he maintains a close connection with the world of cinema, particularly with director Luca Guadagnino, for whom he designed the costumes for the film "Challengers," starring Zendaya, and those for "Queer," starring Daniel Craig.

For years, Loewe's runway shows have been a gathering place for stars of the 7th art, from Timothée Chamalet to Pedro Almodóvar to Tilda Swinton. Several of them have served as brand ambassadors. Trained at the London School of Fashion, Jonathan Anderson started in Prada's marketing department, then created his own brand, JW Anderson, in 2008.

At Loewe, he built a reputation as a designer with impeccable cuts and generous use of fine materials, such as leather and metal.