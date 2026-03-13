Jonathan Degenhardt appointed new CEO of Scarpa North America

Jonathan Degenhardt is the new chief executive officer of the North American subsidiary of Scarpa, the Italian company specialising in footwear for mountaineering, climbing, hiking, trail running and ski mountaineering.

Alongside Degenhardt's appointment, two long-serving managers will be promoted to new leadership positions with additional responsibilities at Scarpa North America. Mark Mathews, currently vice president of sales, will become chief commercial officer. Joe Higby, currently vice president of finance, will become vice president of finance and operations.

Mark Mathews promoted to chief commercial officer

Degenhardt will join the company in mid-April and will spend a transition period working alongside Kim Miller, CEO of Scarpa North America, who is set to retire early next year.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to Kim for 20 years of collaboration. She has brought a high level of expertise, dedication and a deep knowledge of the brand to the process of expanding our presence in North America,” said Sandro Parisotto, president of Scarpa.

Degenhardt joins Scarpa from Deuter USA and Ortovox USA, where he served as managing director for the two European brands for the past six years.

Mark Mathews Credit: Scarpa

In his new role as chief commercial officer of Scarpa North America, Mathews' responsibilities will continue to include sales supervision. His duties will expand to cover product category development; line planning; merchandising; market research and go-to-market strategy.

In his new role as vice president of finance and operations, Higby's responsibilities will expand to include the operations of Scarpa North America. This includes overseeing the supply chain and logistics, distribution and systems administration.