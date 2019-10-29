Jos. A. Bank names new chief marketing officer

Jos. A. Bank has appointed Matt Repicky as its new chief marketing officer. Repicky joins the men's formalwear brand with 20 years of experience building and transforming consumer fashion and e-commerce brands.

“The Jos. A. Bank brand blends a deep heritage of craftsmanship with the latest performance innovations to deliver superior quality clothing in a highly service oriented environment," Repicky said in a statement. "I am energized by the opportunity to join the team as we elevate our brand promise, broaden our reach and increase our relevance among a wide range of consumers."

Repicky most recently served as chief marketing officer for growth company Genenxa, which focuses on over-the-counter medicines. The marketing executive also worked as head of global brand marketing for Barbie with Mattel and in marketing for Amazon Fashion's MyHabit business.

“Matt is a proven marketing leader who has shifted consumer perceptions around brand purpose and championed strategic changes in advertising to generate greater awareness, drive revenue and increase customer acquisition," said Jos. A. Bank brand president Mary Beth Blake.

"His experience and expertise will positively impact the speed and quality with which we are able to execute against our mission of being the preferred menswear destination that helps men feel their best so they can do their best work.”