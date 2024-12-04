Joseph Altuzarra resumes leadership as CEO of his eponymous brand

American luxury brand Altuzarra has announced the appointment of its founder, Joseph Altuzarra, as CEO, thus resuming direct leadership of his eponymous label, Business of Fashion reports. Altuzarra replaces Shira Sue Carmi, who will step down on December 31 after five years at the helm. In this new role, Altuzarra will work closely with Spain's Marta Lastra, recently promoted from COO to president .

“The brand’s growth has been remarkable, and I am excited to lead this expansion as CEO, working closely with Marta,” said Joseph Altuzarra. Lastra will take on greater influence in day-to-day operations, including directing product strategy, distribution and marketing, allowing Altuzarra to focus on the creative side and global expansion of the brand.

The news follows the addition of US investment firm P180 as a strategic partner. Founded by Brendan Hoffman (former CEO of Neiman Marcus) and Christine Hunsicker (founder of CaaStle), P180 is a B2B platform focused on digital solutions for fashion. This investment aims to accelerate the profitability of Altuzarra’s e-commerce activities, further strengthening its digital strategy. Among the most recent initiatives is a new rental option now available on the brand’s website.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.