Joseph announces appointment of new creative director and CEO

Luxury designer brand Joseph has announced the appointment of Susana Clayton as Creative Director and Barbara Campos as Chief Executive Officer. Clayton, the company said, joins Joseph on October 1, 2018 and will be based at the design studio and atelier in Paris. She will be responsible for the house’s womenswear and menswear collections and her first collection for Joseph will be for autumn/winter 2019. On the other hand, Campos, the company added, joins Joseph on November 5, 2018 and will replace Hirosuke Takagi, who will move into the newly created position of Chairman.

“We are delighted to welcome Susana and Barbara to Joseph. Each brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the brand and I am certain they will build on Joseph’s success to date. I look forward to working with them as we enter this new chapter,” said Takagi in a statement.

Barbara Campos takes over CEO’s position at Joseph

Campos joins Joseph from Marni where she was global wholesale director. Prior to this, she was executive vice president international at Diane von Furstenberg and managing director of Furla France and Germany.

Commenting on her and Clayton’s appointment, Campos said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of chief executive officer at Joseph. I have always been a huge fan of the brand, so I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Joseph through the next phase of its growth. Susana is a hugely talented creative director with a clear vision for the Joseph brand. She has an impressive background in luxury fashion teamed with an excellent commercial understanding of the business. I look forward to working with Susana and developing this fantastic brand together.”

Susana Clayton joins as Creative Director of Joseph

Clayton’s career, the company added, has spanned 20 years, during which she has worked at some of the most prestigious Parisian fashion houses including Givenchy where she was head designer and then design director womenswear, and at Chloe as senior designer. Susana also spent time in New York where she served into design director roles with both Gap Inc. and Rag & Bone.

"I feel excited and honoured to join Joseph as creative director. I look forward to embracing the brand's origins and to realign it with Joseph Ettedgui's vision, creating a balance between fashion and a timeless wardrobe of luxury essentials," added Clayton.

Picture:Joseph