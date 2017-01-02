Joseph Janus named CEO WeSC Worldwide

London - Joseph Janus, the former Chief Executive Officer of WeSC America has been named CEO of WeSC Worldwide.

In his new role, Janus is set to focus on strengthening WeSC sales strategy and distribution, as well as PR and Marketing. In addition to overseeing all of WeSC US operations, Janus will also lead the entire organization, working closely with the company's Stockholm based head of design, head of production and sales team from WeSC office in New York.

Janus will also assume control and responsibility for WeSC's FW17 sales efforts together with the sales team in Stockholm. In order to support Janus new role, Thomas Pouverel will be in charge of WeSC's marketing and developing E-commerce. "I am very excited about my new role as CEO for the WeSC group. I strongly believe the efforts we have made in the US market in elevating WeSC's brand positioning and distribution will translate very well to our worldwide market," said Janus in a statement on his new role.

"We have seen success with our current US distribution in accounts such as Bloomingdale's and Saks Fifth Avenue and other retail chains. The same elevated distribution and brand positioning will work in other important countries and regions that WeSC distributes to. As CEO of WeSC America for the past two years I have been able to implement a strategy with a smaller organization that is still very effective and I believe the same can be done in our world wide organization and I am very much looking forward to get started right away."