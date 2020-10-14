Joseph names new creative directors

Paris-based fashion brand Joseph has named two new co-creative directors. Anna Lundbäck Dyhr and Frederik Dyhr have been appointed to the roles and will be based in Paris.

“We are excited to be able to work side-by-side and to have the opportunity to continue building on the brand’s success,” the husband-and-wife team said in a statement to WWD.

The creative director role at Joseph was previously held by Susan Clayton who began in her role in 2018. Previously, Joseph’s creative director was Louis Trotter who left the brand to work at Lacoste.

Anna Lundbäck Dyhr joined Joseph in 2018. Her resume includes stints at Bottega Veneta, Lanvin, Uniqlo U and Cos. Frederik Dyhr joined Joseph just last month. Previously he was creative director of menswear for Tommy Hilfiger and his resume also includes stints at Belstaff and Burberry.

Together the husband-and-wife team will be expected to elevate Joseph’s women’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections. Over the last several years the brand has become known for its sleek, structured, minimalist designs that have found an audience among major fashion capitals including their home of Paris in addition to New York and London.

