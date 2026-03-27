Joseph Ribkoff names new CEO amid strategic relaunch

Canadian fashion brand Joseph Ribkoff has announced a strategic relaunch, alongside the appointment of Stephen Belfer as chief executive officer, signalling a new phase of global growth and digital development.

The relaunch reflects a renewed direction for the heritage label, with a focus on modernising its brand identity, expanding e-commerce capabilities and strengthening its presence across international markets. The move aims to position the company more strongly by building a closer, more direct relationship with its audience.

Belfer, who was appointed in December 2025 after initially taking on the role of vice president of global sales & business development, brings more than 25 years of experience in the global fashion industry. Prior to joining the business, he spent over a decade at Marc Cain, where he served as CEO of North America. During his tenure, he oversaw retail expansion, developed new distribution channels and led the launch of e-commerce platforms across both Canada and the US.

“Joseph Ribkoff has an extraordinary legacy and a loyal global customer base,” said Belfer, in a statement. “Our focus is on evolving the brand for today’s consumer, enhancing our digital capabilities, refining our market positioning, and building a more direct relationship with our audience.”

The company’s transformation strategy is built around four key areas: digital expansion, brand evolution, product innovation and international growth. This includes the rollout of a new e-commerce platform, alongside a refreshed creative direction aimed at increasing global relevance.

Founded in 1957, the Montreal-based brand currently operates across more than 65 countries, with an extensive network of showrooms and retail partners. The relaunch marks a significant step as the company looks to evolve its offering while maintaining its established reputation in womenswear.