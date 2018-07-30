Joseph’s creative director Louise Trotter quits

Joseph’s creative director Louise Trotter has decided to leave the company by the end of August, reports Vogue. She was associated with the fashion house for the last nine years. Her last collection for the British label, the report added, will be pre-fall 2019. The company is yet to announce a successor to Trotter.

The report quoted Hirosuke Takagi, CEO of Joseph, saying in a statement: “Trotter had made a significant contribution to the brand, in particular our international expansion, the launch of menswear and, most recently, accessories. The company was grateful for her important contribution to Joseph and the foundation she has built for its continuous success".

Trotter joined Joseph in 2009, prior to which she served in the same role at Jigsaw. Before joining Jigsaw, she was associated with Tommy Hilfiger and Gap. At Joseph, she is credited for expanding the firms portfolio to include menswear, shoes, handbags and, most recently sunglasses, in addition to its core womenswear range.

Picture credit:Louise Trotter via Joseph