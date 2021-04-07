Joules appoints Caroline York as its new CFO

Joules has announced the appointment of Caroline York as its new chief financial officer (CFO). The company said in a release that York will join Joules no later than September 2021 from Moneysupermarket Group Plc, where she is currently finance director. Prior to Moneysupermarket, York held finance leadership positions at Heathrow & BAA and, before that, held roles at Atos KPMG and PwC.

Commenting on the new appointment, Ian Filby, non-executive chairman of Joules said: “Caroline’s extensive experience in senior finance roles at strong consumer brands and digital-led businesses made her the stand-out candidate for the role."

As previously announced by the company on January 28, 2021, Marc Dench, the group’s outgoing CFO will step down from his position on the board on May 11, 2021. Following this date, the company added, he will remain available to the group in a consultancy capacity to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities to York.

In the period between Dench standing down from the board and York joining the board, the company will appoint Jon Dargie, currently the group’s finance controller, as interim CFO.

“I have no doubt that Caroline’s extensive understanding of digital and brand-led businesses will be of great value to Joules moving forward,” added Nick Jones, chief executive officer of Joules.