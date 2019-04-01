Joules CEO Colin Porter to retire

Joules, has announced that after eight years in the business, the past five of which as chief executive officer, Colin Porter is retiring before the end of the group's FY20 financial year. The company added that the exact timing of Porter's retirement is still to be confirmed, and a process to appoint his successor is underway.

"Since joining Joules in 2010 the company has grown significantly. This reflects the strength of the brand and the skill and commitment of the entire team across the business. I can truly say that this is the most special company I have had the pleasure of working at during my career, and that is down to its amazing people and customers," Porter said in a statement.

According to the Joules website, Porter joined Joules in 2010 from Crombie, where he was joint managing director. Prior to this, Porter spent over 10 years at House of Fraser, becoming commercial director on the main board. He has also served into a number of senior positions at Etam, Laura Ashley and Arcadia.

"Colin has made a truly outstanding contribution to Joules since joining the business in 2010. During his tenure, Joules has achieved fantastic growth both in the UK and internationally," added Ian Filby, Non-Executive Chairman of Joules.