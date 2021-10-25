Judith Sun joins as managing director of Hugo Boss Greater China

Hugo Boss Ag has announced that Judith Sun has started in October as managing director Hugo Boss Greater China.

In this role, the company added, she is responsible for leading the company’s China business and implementing the brand’s strategic vision locally, besides developing the company’s own retail, digital and wholesale business further in this important market.

Judith Sun brings broad experience in fashion and luxury-related industries and has successfully raised global brands’ profiles in China.

Having started her career in 1996, she most recently was managing director at Swarovski Crystal business Greater China. Previously, Judith Sun also worked for brands including Lee Cooper, Levi’s and Adidas.