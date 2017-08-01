Juicy Couture announce Jamie Mizrahi as Creative Director

Juicy Couture, the California based lifestyle brand headed by Authentic Brands Group has appointed celebrity stylist, Jamie Mizrahi as their new Creative Director, set to release her first collection for Spring 2018.

Known for styling celebrities such as Katy Perry, Nicole Richie, and Suki Waterhouse, Mizrahi is joining Juicy Couture following her consultancy position at the brand last year.

As social media continues to create increasing demand for certain brands, influencers’ social impact is being snatched up. “Not only does Jamie have a great social following, her clients do too, and with a generation that’s so influenced by celebrity, she sees it all and lives that Juicy lifestyle,” said Nick Woodhouse, president and chief marketing officer of Authentic Brands Group said in an interview with WWD.

Mizrahi has not been classically trained as a designer, but her experience as a stylist has given her the right skills to commit to this role, commenting: “in a sense a stylist is a creative director. As a stylist I am guiding people’s eyes, educating them and introducing them to things they normally wouldn’t see. There is no part of my day job that didn’t prepare me to do this.”

Mizrahi’s appointment at Juicy Couture will reportedly see her update the classic Juicy Couture tracksuit and bring back pieces such as wide leg trousers from the archive. Her new collection will be launched for Spring 2018, and will include apparel, handbags, footwear, accessories and jewellery.

Juicy Couture is currently available in 100 countries worldwide, boasting a large social following due to their sought after 00’s pieces and collaborations with designer brands such as Vetements.