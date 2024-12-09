Julian Klausner appointed as creative director at Dries van Noten

The word is finally out: Fashion house Dries van Noten has appointed Julian Klausner as its new creative director. In this position, Klausner will design both the women's and men's collections for the Belgian luxury brand.

The designer is already well-known to the fashion house, having worked at Dries van Noten since 2018. Prior speculation that the fashion house would promote someone from within to creative director has therefore come true. Klausner's first women's collection will be presented on March 5, 2025.

“Thanks to his years working at Dries van Noten, Julian Klausner is the natural connection between the past and the future,” a press release from Dries van Noten read.

Dries van Noten names insider Julian Klausner creative director

“I am thrilled to lead the next seasons as we begin a new chapter for the house,” Klausner said in the statement. “The incomparable legacy Dries leaves behind is monumental and is an endless source of inspiration. I look forward to taking on new challenges as we honor that legacy.”

Eponymous founder Dries van Noten expressed his support in the press release: “I have complete confidence in Julian's creativity and vision. He is not only a talented designer, but also a logical choice to take over the fashion house after my departure. His understanding of the brand and its values ​​will ensure a smooth transition and a bright future.”

Klausner studied at La Cambre and holds a bachelor's and master's degree in fashion design.

Dries van Noten's studio team takes their first bow. Julian Klausner is seen in the front with glasses. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight