June DeFabio appointed EVP of women’s and home at Iconix

Iconix Brand Group has appointed June K. DeFabio as the Executive Vice President of the women's and home divisions.

"June has extensive experience in brand licensing and retail, and has a track record of maximizing a brand's potential through strategic licensing. Furthermore, June's experience and success at Ralph Lauren, Macy's and May Department Stores will help Iconix Brand Group bring more value to our brands and our partners as we continue to be the leader in the brand management industry," said John Haugh, Chief Executive Officer of Iconix in a statement.

The company said, DeFabio brings to Iconix over 20 years of multi-brand operating expertise in retail, wholesale and licensing across apparel, accessories and beauty. She most recently served as senior vice president of business development and licensing at Ralph Lauren, where she managed all licensed product categories including contract terms and negotiations, revenue growth targets, and identification and cultivation of new partners, categories and geographies. Prior to joining Ralph Lauren in 2009, she held senior level merchant and planning positions at Macy's Inc. and May Company.

"Iconix has a strong foundation, with a great portfolio of brands and a broad network of relationships across retailers and wholesalers. I look forward to working with Iconix' existing partners to create additional value for the portfolio of brands, as well as develop new strategies to enhance each brand's growth objectives," added DeFabio.

Picture:Iconix Brand Group website