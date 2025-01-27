Junichi Abe steps down as chief designer of Kolor

Junichi Abe is stepping down as chief designer of Japanese fashion brand Kolor after 21 years. He made the announcement during the presentation of the AW25 collection at Paris Fashion Week, reports WWD. Although Abe is stepping down from his role, he will continue to support Kolor as an advisor. The brand will announce a new chief designer soon.

Abe founded Kolor in 2004 and made it a global success. The brand became known for a unique combination of sporty styles, architectural designs and sharp tailoring.

With experience at top brands such as Yohji Yamamoto, Comme des Garçons and Junya Watanabe, and a degree from Bunka Fashion College, Abe brought a wealth of expertise to Kolor. It is not yet clear why he is stepping down as Kolor's head designer. His departure marks a new chapter for the brand, which will now continue under the leadership of a new designer.

Kolor AW25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight