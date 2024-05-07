Justin Berkowitz joins NN.07 as a strategic partner

Copenhagen-based menswear brand NN.07 has named Justin Berkowitz, the former men’s fashion director of Bloomingdale’s, as its strategic partner in the US to oversee the opening of its first flagship in the American market.

The move is part of NN.07’s continued international expansion plans with branded spaces and flagship stores in Europe and the US ahead of its first store opening in New York this summer, located at 276 Lafayette Street, SoHo.

Anders Rahr, chief executive of NN.07, said in a statement: "A store in New York is a true manifestation of brand momentum, and today we’re proud to announce the opening of our first flagship store in the US.

"Our ambitions in the US are big, and having Justin Berkowitz onboard is a solid foundation for success. New York is just the beginning for us opening branded space and flagship stores in cultural hot spots across the US and Europe.

“The growing interest in our brand has created an opportunity for us to carefully. select locations and partners that align with our vision and values."

Copenhagen–based menswear brand NN.07 plots US expansion

NN.07 called Berkowitz the “perfect partner” in its American expansion, as he is described as a longtime friend of the brand and the first person in the US to bring NN.07 products into brick-and-mortar destinations in 2016.

Commenting on his new partnership, Berkowitz added: “With its compelling wardrobe essentials as a foundation and cool fashion to drive interest, the secret sauce of NN.07’s is its value proposition. We live in a moment in which the luxury market is increasingly unattainable for many, and fast fashion feels increasingly irresponsible. NN.07 is the antidote: it offers the customer quality garments built on interesting design concepts made to last for everyday use.

“I’m thrilled to partner with NN.07 to open its first store in the United States. Since they first appeared on my radar back when I worked for Details Magazine, I’ve admired how they continue to refine products and it’s been so wonderful to watch the brand develop season after season.

“Now is the perfect time for NN.07 to plant its flag in New York, and I’m excited to take part in the journey.”

NN.07 was founded in 2007 with a pair of chinos, the Simon 1000, which were designed to be worn everyday and match “a good pair of jeans”. Last year the brand garnered mainstream attention as its Gael jacket was worn by Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' TV show. The brand has also collaborated with American heritage brands such as Timex and Sebago.

Currently, NN.07 is available from more than 600 premium retailers worldwide, including Mr. Porter, End Clothing, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Liberty, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Fred Segal, and Printemps.