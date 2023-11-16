K-Swiss names new international brand president

US athletic shoe brand K-Swiss has named Barney Waters as its new international brand president.

Waters, a 20-year footwear industry veteran, is returning to K-Swiss, having successfully served as chief marketing officer from 2013 to 2016 and then as brand president until 2021.

During his tenure, he helped rebuild the K-Swiss brand and created disruptive campaigns in the digital space, making “significant contributions” to the brand’s success, which returned the brand to growth and profitability.

K-Swiss said in a statement that Waters was returning to “drive the brand’s purpose and vision,” as he brings with him extensive knowledge and experience in brand strategy, marketing, product, and distribution.

Commenting on his appointment, Waters said: “I love the footwear business, and over my career, I’ve specialised in modernising heritage brands and turning brands around, so this is a great fit. I had some of my best years at K-Swiss, so I’m delighted to return and to be part of the brand’s future.”

Victor Yan, chief executive of Xtep Global, the Chinese sports and footwear group which owns K-Swiss, added: “Barney brings a wealth of industry expertise having previously held senior positions at Puma, Palladium and K-Swiss. Now he will join forces with us once again, to embrace new challenges and contribute to our shared success.”