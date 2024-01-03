K-Swiss names new vice president of lifestyle

US athletic shoe brand K-Swiss has appointed Andrew Richard as its new vice president of lifestyle as part of its strategic push to become a premium footwear brand.

Richard, who has worked at some of the biggest brands in the footwear industry, including Nike, Reebok, Timberland, Puma, and Asics, started at K-Swiss on January 1 and will lead the brand’s lifestyle sales for the Americas region, including the wholesale sales team and K-Swiss distributors.

He was most recently the vice president/general manager of North America for FootBalance System, where he and his team built and expanded the distribution of the company’s 3D foot scanning and custom insole technology.

Barney Waters, brand president at K-Swiss, said in a statement: “Andrew’s combination of sales, strategy, planning, and merchandising makes him the perfect fit. As we evolve the brand with a wider, and more premium assortment, his skillset and experience will be extremely valuable.”

Commenting on his new role, Richard, added: "I’m delighted to join a brand with such a storied history, and so much future potential. Leaning on K-Swiss’ leadership in tennis to build a lifestyle business is a big opportunity."