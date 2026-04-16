KaDeWe Group appoints Julie Gasperini as director of buying

Julie Gasperini has been appointed to the role of director of buying at KaDeWe Group. In her new function, she will take over overall responsibility for buying for KaDeWe in Berlin, alongside Oberpollinger in Munich and Alsterhaus in Hamburg. She replaces Simone Heift, who is leaving the group after 14 years.

The appointment sees the company promote talent from within its own ranks. The designated head of buying has been with the group for more than 11 years. Her most recent role was director of buying commercial, according to her profile on the professional network Linkedin.

“With Julie Gasperini, we have been able to fill this important position with an excellent candidate from our own ranks,” said Timo Weber, CEO of KaDeWe GmbH. “She has known our business, our stores and our partners for many years and brings the right experience and leadership skills for this role. I would like to thank Simone Heift for her many years of dedication and her great work and wish her all the best for the future, both professionally and personally.”

The departing Heift worked for the company for over ten years as director of buying & merchandising and a member of the management board. She had also held the title of chief merchandising officer since 2024. Her next career move is not known at this time. Prior to her time at the KaDeWe Group, she also worked as fashion director at Karstadt Warenhaus GmbH and as head of buying for the luxury mall Quartier 206.