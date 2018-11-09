Kappahl announces departure of Maria Segergren, VP assortment and design

Kappahl has announced that Maria Segergren will leave her position as vice president assortment and design during the spring of 2019, after terminating her time of notice.

“During her time at Kappahl, Maria has contributed developing the design- and purchasing processes in a way that will benefit Kappahl for a long time to come,” said Göran Bille, Acting President and CEO of Kappahl in a statement.

Nordic fashion chain Kappahl was founded in Gothenburg in 1953. The company operates 370 Kappahl and Newbie stores, including an online shop, in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and Great Britain.

Picture credit:Kappahl