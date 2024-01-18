Kappahl appoints new board director

Swedish fashion company Kappahl Group has appointed Nyamko Sabuni as a new member of the board of directors of Kappahl AB.

Sabuni has extensive experience in sustainability, diversity, and inclusion from both the public and private sectors. She was Sweden's Minister for Integration from 2006 to 2010, Minister for Gender Equality from 2006 to 2013 and the leader of the Liberal Party between 2019 and 2022, as well as being vice president and head of sustainability at engineering and design company Afry.

Thomas Gustafsson, chairman of the board of Kappahl, said in a statement: “Kappahl is on an exciting development journey focusing on sustainable transition and a clearer customer centricity, and as part of this we are strengthening the Board with Nyamko Sabuni. With her solid experience from both politics and business, Nyamko will be a valuable addition to the board.”

Commenting on her appointment, Sabuni added: “Companies that see sustainability and transition as business-driven rather than administrative burdens are winners in the long run. Kappahl is one such company. I look forward to contributing to the transition that the textile industry is undergoing and that is crucial for the climate and the environment globally.

“With my expertise from politics and as a former sustainability director, I want to contribute to the important task of the board when it comes to compliance with the new sustainability regulation, CSRD.”