KappAhl names Claes Meldgaard as vice president of sales

Nordic fashion chain KappAhl has appointed Claes Meldgaard as its vice president of sales.

Meldgaard will take up his role on March 1, 2021, and will bring with him a “wealth of leadership experience and sector expertise,” explains the retailer. He has held a number of leading roles, most recently as acting chief executive at Stayhard. Prior to that he was chief executive of Nilson Group and Team Sportia as well as assortment and purchasing director at Ica Non Food.

KappAhl’s chief executive Elisabeth Peregi, said in a statement: “I am delighted to welcome Claes Meldgaard to KappAhl. His role is a key component of our work to build the KappAhl Group’s growth strategy. With his accumulated experience and professional expertise, he steps into the important role of leading our sales channels to new successful heights and future expansion.”

Commenting on his appointment, Meldgaard, added: “KappAhl is a strong brand with significant potential. I am greatly looking forward to being part of the company’s future success together with my new colleagues.”

KappAhl was founded in 1953 in Gothenburg and is a leading fashion chain in the Nordic region, with about 380 KappAhl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, together with Shop Online in Denmark.

Image: courtesy of KappAhl