Karel Verlinde to join as CFO at Van de Velde

Van de Velde has announced that Karel Verlinde will join the company as Chief Financial Officer from April 22, 2019. The company added that reporting to Marleen Vaesen, the company’s CEO, Verlinde will also be part of the management committee.

Commenting on Verlinde’s appointment, Vaesen said in a statement: “Karel brings a broad international financial experience. We are convinced that Karel will be an important reinforcement of the Van de Velde management committee to further focus on our theme: growing through focus on the retail partners and brands.”

Verlinde holds extensive experience in finance with a strong controlling background and a keen interest in business operations. The company said, he holds a Master degree in Economics from the university of Ireland Maynooth and the Ghent university.

Verlinde started his career in 2005 at IGI Corp. where he took up international positions in marketing and finance. In 2013, Verlinde moved to Brady Corp. where he was finance manager of the EMEA operations. In 2017 he became group controller and was subsequently appointed CFO of IVC Group, a division of Mohawk Industries.