Karen Millen MD appointed CEO of Nadine Merabi

Briony Garbett, the managing director of Karen Millen, has been named as the new chief executive officer of Nadine Merabi. The news was confirmed by the womenswear brand in a press release.

Garbett succeeds Jacobo Hachuel, who stepped down from the role after one year. She joins following a series of other leadership appointments at the occasionwear label, where Hash Ladha, former Jigsaw CEO, and Nick Beighton, former Matches CEO, have recently been appointed as strategic advisors.

In a statement, the eponymous founder of Nadine Merabi described Garbett as the “perfect fit” that brought “exceptional leadership qualities, deep experience, strong commercial acumen and an energy” aligning with the company’s culture. She added that Garbett will help to lead the business “through its next stage of growth”.

Garbett joins Nadine Merabi from Karen Millen, where she has served as managing director for just over one year. Prior to this, she had been chief marketing officer at Seraphine, CEO of NAAMA, global brand and customer director of Kurt Geiger, and customer director at Oasis.

Garbett said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to join a fast-growing global brand that is truly resonating with women. Merabi has built something very special – a distinctive brand with strong foundations, a highly engaged customer and significant opportunity for profitable international growth across DTC, wholesale and category expansion.”