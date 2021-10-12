Karl Lagerfeld names Amber Valletta sustainability ambassador

Karl Lagerfeld has appointed Amber Valletta as its sustainability ambassador.

Valletta, best known for her work as a model and actress, was a long time friend to Lagerfeld himself. She has worked with the brand before, releasing a sustainable accessories capsule in spring 2021. Made with sustainable materials such as recycled cotton, the proceeds from the capsule’s K/Kushion bag was donated to The Ocean Cleanup, a nonprofit foundation focused on ridding the oceans of plastic.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to help progress the sustainability journey that has already begun at Karl Lagerfeld,” Amber Valletta said in a press release. “It feels like a wonderful and natural homage to Karl, as he was such an innovator himself.”

In her role as a sustainability ambassador, Valletta will operate as a key consultant, working to optimise the brand’s sustainable ventures. A committed environmentalist, Valletta serves as an ambassador for One x One, The Conscious Design Initiative in a partnership with the UN. She is also the first ever sustainability contributing editor for British Vogue.

Working with Karl Lagerfeld’s design director Hun Kim on future sustainable products, she is set to launch her second collaboration with the brand in Spring/Summer 2022. The capsule will include womenswear, and continue expanding on the sustainable accessories line from the previous 2021 capsule.

CEO of Karl Lagerfeld, Pier Paolo Righi, endorsed the ambassadorship sayin: “Amber and I have for many years continuously exchanged ideas to make fashion more sustainable. It means a lot to me that we can now bring Amber on board to make her an integral part of our sustainability journey.”

“For me,” said Valletta, “it will always be innovation and creativity that solves fashion’s challenges in this sector.”

Valletta’s appointment and the release of sustainable products is part of the ongoing initiative, Karl Cares. Other sustainably led actions by the company include a commitment to the Fashion Pact, leading to the brand’s pledge to be net-zero by 2050 and the announcement of their zero deforestation policy.