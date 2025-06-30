Karl Lagerfeld's country house to be auctioned in July

Paris – Karl Lagerfeld's country house on the outskirts of Paris was auctioned on July 1, 2024, the notary in charge of the sale reported.

The 600 square metre, fully renovated, 19th-century house is situated in Louveciennes, about 12 miles southwest of Paris.

'Villa Louveciennes' was purchased by the designer in 2010 and kept until his death in 2019, Arno Felber of the Arias notary's office told AFP.

Closed for four years, the house was acquired in 2023 by a property company that maintained Lagerfeld's style and has now put it back on the market.

The starting price was set at 4.64 million euros.

This sale followed several auctions of Lagerfeld's belongings, such as his Parisian apartment on the Quai Voltaire, a three-bedroom, 260 square metre futuristic flat with a dressing room of over 50 square metres, sold in March 2024 by the Althemis notary for ten million euros, double its sale price.

Located in the heart of a two-hectare wooded park, the neoclassical Louveciennes mansion was once the residence of the poet Leconte de Lisle and members of the Rothschild family.

It was completely renovated by the German designer, whose spectacular creations and runway shows for Chanel, Fendi and his own brand left a profound mark on the fashion world.(AFP)