Kate Phelan joins Harvey Nichols as creative director

UK’s luxury fashion and beauty retailer Harvey Nichols has announced the appointment of Kate Phelan to the newly created role of creative director.

At Harvey Nichols, the company said in a statement, Phelan will be responsible for brand campaigns, as well as elevating the visual identity of the brand and its creative propositions. She will report directly to Julia Goddard, chief executive officer of Harvey Nichols.

She will also continue her freelance editorial and commercial styling collaborations alongside her new role.

Commenting on Phelan’s appointment, Julia Goddard said: “Kate’s esteemed career in the fashion industry has been captivating, and her expertise will strengthen the leadership team at Harvey Nichols. I am very excited to see her creativity and vision come to life.”

The company added that Kate Phelan, one of Britain's most esteemed stylists, is a pivotal figure in the modern British fashion scene. Her illustrious career, marked by significant roles at British Vogue and Topshop, has cemented her influence in shaping a globally recognised British aesthetic.

“This is an exciting time in retail with many new opportunities to use the channels we have available to tell stories. Harvey Nichols has a wonderful history, and I very much look forward to working alongside Julia and the Harvey Nichols team in delivering a new energy and vision for the brand,” added Phelan.

Phelan, the company further said, has created some of the most memorable fashion images for British Vogue over 25 years, working with many influential photographers and creatives. She began her career at British Vogue in 1984, where she worked as fashion assistant for three years before moving on to become senior fashion editor at Marie Claire. She then returned to work at British Vogue as co-creative director for 18 years.

From 2011 to 2017, Phelan served as creative director at Topshop. She returned to British Vogue in 2013 in a part time role.