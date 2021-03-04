Kate Spade announces organizational changes, creative director steps down

Kate Spade New York has announced a new creative organizational structure designed to sharpen its focus on the consumer, drive innovation, and increase collaboration, resulting in the formation of two key roles: SVP, brand concept & strategy and head of product design. These leaders, the company said, will partner with Jenny Campbell, SVP, chief marketing officer, and Michele Parsons, SVP, chief merchandising officer. As a result of these changes, Nicola Glass, creative director of Kate Spade, has decided to depart the organization on April 1, 2021.

Commenting on the development, Liz Fraser, CEO and Brand President of Kate Spade said in a statement: “We have made significant progress, refocusing on our core collection and bringing newness to the assortment to reflect the brand’s distinct DNA. To build on this success, we recognized an opportunity to modernize our approach and processes to fuel innovation and better serve our customers. As a result, we’ve reimagined our creative structure, centered on collaboration, to position us to more fully deliver on our brand promise across every customer interaction with clarity and cohesion.”

The company added that Kristen Naiman, who has served as SVP, brand creative at Kate Spade for the past seven years, will assume the role of SVP, brand concept & strategy, effective April 1, 2021. She will be responsible for the creation, publication, and socialization of brand storytelling platforms on a regular cadence, helping set the vision and lead the creation of all brand elements across customer touchpoints, as well as annual and seasonal concept, print, and color direction. She will report directly to Liz Fraser.

Additionally, the brand has commenced a search for a head of product design who will lead design across all categories, including handbags and accessories, ready-to-wear, jewellery, footwear, and licensed categories.