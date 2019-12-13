Kate Spade CEO Anna Bakst steps down

Tapestry, Inc. has said that Anna Bakst, the chief executive officer and brand president of Kate Spade, will be departing the company at the end of the calendar year. The company added that it has commenced a search for her successor and during the interim period, Joanne Crevoiserat, Tapestry’s chief financial officer, will have direct oversight of Kate Spade’s strategy and operations, working closely with the brand’s senior leadership team.

“We thank Anna for the passion and commitment she has brought to her work at Kate Spade,” said Jide Zeitlin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc. in a statement, adding, “We are moving ahead quickly with a search process. Our strong Kate Spade leadership team, working with Joanne, will take the business forward aligned with Nicola Glass’s creative vision. Quarter-to-date, Kate Spade’s performance is on track and we are confident in our ability to meet our holiday season goals.”

Tapestry is a New York-based house having brands such as Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman in its portfolio.

Picture:Facebook/Kate Spade New York