Kate Spade New York names new chief marketing officer

Jenny Campbell has been named the new chief marketing officer of Kate Spade New York. A former Tinder executive, Campbell replaces Mary Renner Beech, who held the role for six years until 2019.

In her new role, Campbell will oversee teams across marketing strategy, brand creative, digital marketing and public relations, with a strong focus on direct-to-consumer strategy and engagement. She will report to Kate Spade's chief executive officer and brand president Liz Fraser.

Campbell was chief marketing officer of dating app Tinder for just over two years. Prior to that, she served in leadership roles with content agency 72andSunny and Nike, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“Kate Spade New York is a brand that is synonymous with joy, and one that I have long admired for its spirited and welcoming approach to style, celebration of confident women and ability to creatively innovate season after season,” Campbell said in a statement. “This has been a pivotal year for the brand, from consumer communication to launching product, to social innovation, and we are invigorated by the opportunity presented right now in our industry to take a fresh look at the way we, as Kate Spade, create, market and sustain momentum.”