Katrina Nurse to join Pentland Brands as Chief Finance Officer

Pentland Brands Limited has announced the appointment of Katrina Nurse as its new Chief Finance Officer. The company said, Nurse joins the business from Selfridges, where she has been finance director for the past four years and as a member of the Pentland Brands Executive, she will lead the finance teams across the organisation.

Commenting on her appointment, Nurse said in a statement: “I’m really excited to be joining the Pentland family to lead the finance team, at such an interesting time in their evolution. Pentland held particular appeal for me being a consumer of many of their brands, but the opportunity to broaden my knowledge of wholesale operations and brand marketing was too good an opportunity to ignore.”

Prior to Selfridges, Nurse held senior finance roles at the Arcadia Group, including finance director roles for the Wallis, Evans, Topshop and Topman businesses.

“Over the past year we’ve transformed our business, we’ve acquired new brands and licenses, we’ve increased investment in our current portfolio and we continue to look at new brand investment opportunities, so Katrina is joining us at a really exciting time,” added Andy Long, Chief Executive Officer, Pentland Brands.

The company added that the new appointment follows the departure of Sam Gilburd, who decided to leave the business last year, after 10 years at Pentland Brands, to take a career break.