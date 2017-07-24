Keep.com names Stacie Henderson as chief executive

Shopping app Keep.com has named Stacie Henderson as their new chief executive officer, effective immediately to drive the companies ongoing growth.

Henderson joins from her position as US president of The Communications Store. Prior to that she served as vice president of marketing and communications for the launch of Westfield World Trade Center and held senior level marketing roles at both Versace and Ferragamo.

“Stacie joins Keep at a pivotal time not only for the company, but for e-commerce as an industry. Technology is enabling new consumer behaviours when it comes to discovering, researching and ultimately buying products from fashion and accessories to home decor,” said Scott Kurnit, chairman of Keep. “As CEO, Stacie will leverage Keep’s popularity with millennial women for continued growth through partnerships with brands seeking young women at the point of discovery with intent to buy.”

Henderson added, “I love Keep, not only because it’s the most beautiful presentation I’ve seen online, but because the business model uniquely takes advantage of the power of the Internet to aggregate the very best from everywhere.

“Since Keep is merchandised by what our users collect, it truly is the authority of what’s on trend right now. E-commerce is still the Wild West, with so much invention yet to come. I’m excited to be joining a thriving and innovative platform in the space.”

New York-based Keep.com was founded in 2012 and its app is one of the fastest growing discovery shopping apps for millennial women. The app allows users to discover and buy the latest trends in fashion, home, accessories and design, and drives purchases to more than 75,000 partner merchants.