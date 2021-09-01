Kendall Jenner adds creative director to resumé

Model and influencer Kendall Jenner has been named as creative director of luxury fashion e-tailer Fwrd, part of the Revolve Group.

In a statement, Fwrd said the pairing of its luxury offering with Jenner makes for a “genuinely organic partnership that will deliver a next level fashion experience for shoppers”.

In her new role, Jenner will be in charge of the look and feel of the Fwrd website, the curation of brands sold on the platform, as well as monthly edits of the must-have trends, styles, and looks, and marketing ideas, brand partnerships and brand activations.

“With her guidance Fwrd will advance the future of luxury fashion commerce and the next wave of must-have designers and trends in the market,” added the e-tailer.

Image: courtesy of Fwrd by Glen Luchford

Michael Mente, co-chief executive and co-founder of Revolve Group, Inc., Fwrd.com and Revolve.com, said in a statement: “Kendall as the creative director for Fwrd is the perfect choice as we continue to invest in the next generation luxury consumer. We have always had an extreme admiration for Kendall’s style, creativity, and overall exquisite taste.

“Her multifaceted experience in the fashion industry and the vision she has outlined for the Fwrd business has the potential to transform our business and the luxury business as a whole.”

Commenting on her appointment, Jenner added: “I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As Fwrd’s creative director, I am excited to help curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands.”

Image: courtesy of Fwrd by Glen Luchford

Jenner will officially kick off her duties as creative director for Fwrd during New York Fashion Week, which begins on September 8. The model has also put together a must-have edit for the new season on the brand’s website featuring The Row, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Gia Borghini, Acne Studios, and Aisling Camps.

Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer at Revolve Group, Inc., added: “Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn’t a better fit for this position. As leaders in the industry and innovators in marketing, we are always looking for fresh ideas, staying ahead of the curve, and being at the forefront of style trends.

“The world looks at Kendall to lead the industry, and we are beyond excited to have her vision for Fwrd come to life.”