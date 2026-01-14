Kenny Wilson takes over as interim CEO at K-Way following Luca Lo Curzio's departure

Luca Lo Curzio is leaving K-Way after less than a year; the new interim ceo is Kenny Wilson. The manager leaves the position today, January 13.

Lo Curzio joined K-Way, a French-born brand famous for its waterproof nylon jackets, in February 2025 and “has made a significant contribution to our organisation; the board of directors sincerely thanks him for his work and commitment over the past year,” reads a company statement.

Kenny Wilson, current board member, to become interim chief executive officer

Kenny Wilson, a current board member, will take on the role of interim chief executive officer. Wilson brings over 30 years of experience in the brand sector, having held leadership roles at companies such as Levi’s and Dr. Martens. The executive has over 15 years of experience as a chief executive officer, most recently at Dr. Martens, where he held the position for seven years. “We are confident that under Kenny's leadership, the company will continue to successfully advance all ongoing value creation initiatives,” the statement concludes.

The brand will present its new autumn/winter 2026-2027 collection in Milan on Friday, January 16, as part of Milan Fashion Week.