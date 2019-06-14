Kenzo parts ways with creative directors Humberto Leon and Carol Lim

Humberto Leon and Carol Kim are stepping down from Kenzo, where they shared the position of creative director for the past eight years, to focus on their US-based label Opening Ceremony, WWD reports. The duo will present their final collection for the LVMH-owned fashion house on June 23 during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Their official departure will happen on July 1, with the successor to be announced at a later date.

Leon and Kim are credited with modernizing Kenzo, a label founded in the 1970s by Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, thanks to collaborations with the likes of H&M and Vans. During their tenure, the company has maintained consistent double-digit growth, with annual revenues estimated in 300 million to 400 million euro (approximately 388-451 million US dollars or 266-355 million pounds) by unnamed industry sources quoted by the WWD.

Photo: Kenzo Men's Autumn Winter 2019, Catwalkpictures